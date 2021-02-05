Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $4.34 million and $72,227.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.49 or 0.04555404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

