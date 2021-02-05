Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.42

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 2418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $11,467,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $4,013,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

