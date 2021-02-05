Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.42

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 2418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.
CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $11,467,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $4,013,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
