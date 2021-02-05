Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.29. Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,250,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.00.

Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) Company Profile (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa Plc and its subsidiaries provide payments systems and business process outsourcing and payroll services in Zimbabwe. It manufactures and distributes industrial solvents and mining chemicals. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

