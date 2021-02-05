Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 105.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,399 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.