Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Shares of CPT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. 1,321,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,054. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

