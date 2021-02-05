Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

