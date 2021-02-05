Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $3,816,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,648.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

