Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CF traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.99. The company had a trading volume of 695,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.60. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

