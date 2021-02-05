Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.47.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
