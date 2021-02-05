Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.47.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.