Canaccord Genuity Increases CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$7.50

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE:CWX traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.08. 92,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,675. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The company has a market cap of C$629.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

