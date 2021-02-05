Canaccord Genuity Increases Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $8.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $2,694,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sientra by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sientra by 298.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

