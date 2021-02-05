Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “C$8.00” Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been assigned a C$8.00 price target by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

