Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Lifted to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB increased their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$49.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.44.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.27 and a 52 week high of C$58.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.49.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total transaction of C$133,386.60. Insiders sold a total of 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097 over the last quarter.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.