Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.89.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) alerts:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock traded up C$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.13. 271,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.28. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097 in the last three months.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.