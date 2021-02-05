Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.44.

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,974. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.49.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60. Insiders sold a total of 96,762 shares of company stock worth $4,300,097 in the last 90 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

