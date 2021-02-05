Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$63.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective raised by Cowen from C$49.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.44.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 76.49. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.27 and a 52 week high of C$58.52.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total transaction of C$674,263.65. Insiders sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097 over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

