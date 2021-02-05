Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 281,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.