Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOS. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.