Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,110.00

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (LON:CGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,110 ($27.57) and last traded at GBX 2,122.70 ($27.73), with a volume of 63843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,002.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,718.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52.

About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

