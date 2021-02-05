Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) (TSE:LFE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) (TSE:LFE) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.75. 52,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 32,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,784.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.