Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $149.79

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.79 and traded as high as $174.93. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $174.09, with a volume of 115,788 shares trading hands.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$170.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

