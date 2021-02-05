Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$29.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.29. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2555238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

