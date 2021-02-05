Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.43 ($64.03).

ETR:COK opened at €52.40 ($61.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.05 and a 200-day moving average of €45.10.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

