Cannabis Suisse (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 273,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 568,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Cannabis Suisse (OTCMKTS:CSUI)

Cannabis Suisse Corp. operates as a licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils in Switzerland. It offers products under the Alpine Cannabis brand name. The company was formerly known as Geant Corp. and changed its name to Cannabis Suisse Corp.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.