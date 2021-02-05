Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Canon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 1,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Canon by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

