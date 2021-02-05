Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 6.5%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 7,775,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,573,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

