Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ocugen, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ocugen in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

OCGN opened at $3.25 on Friday. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $526.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.