CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

CWXZF remained flat at $$6.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

