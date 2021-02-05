CanYaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $17,020.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $17,020.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 235.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.09 or 0.01320123 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06852541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00039585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

