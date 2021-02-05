Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $143.00. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 1,180,337 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.57.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

