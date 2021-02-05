Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $113.78, with a volume of 18013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,427. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

