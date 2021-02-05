Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $774,742.15

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $774,742.15 and approximately $193,767.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.44 or 0.06102810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

