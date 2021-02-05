Cappasity (CAPP) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $661,371.57 and $177,797.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

