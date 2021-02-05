Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 12355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

