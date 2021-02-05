Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.79. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.50.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

