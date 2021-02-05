Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.40

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 43804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $969.06 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

