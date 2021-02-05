Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.98

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 325236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -712.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

