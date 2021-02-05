Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading 6.3% Higher

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.45. 725,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 611,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

