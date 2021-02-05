Carbon Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $175,855.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00164585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00066553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00083413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00239753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00046017 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

