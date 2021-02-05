Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Purchases £42,831.18 in Stock

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Frank Doorenbosch bought 203,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21).
Shares of LON:CAR opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.99. Carclo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35).
Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile
