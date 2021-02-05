Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.32

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.32 and traded as low as $33.38. Card Factory plc (CARD.L) shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2,138,074 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.32. The company has a market capitalization of £116.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

