Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.85-6.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

