Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

CAH stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 80,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

