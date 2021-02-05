Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

