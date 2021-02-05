Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

