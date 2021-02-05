Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cardtronics worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 364.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.