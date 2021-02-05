CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $898,200.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $719,200.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $88.72. 442,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

