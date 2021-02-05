Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CYJBF traded up $31.10 on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

