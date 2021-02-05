CargoX Trading Up 58.1% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $29,049.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01369151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.77 or 0.07577717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006350 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

