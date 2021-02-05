Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.80

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €139.80 ($164.47) and last traded at €138.30 ($162.71), with a volume of 85088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €138.70 ($163.18).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.29 ($130.92).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 101.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.85.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.